Man suspected in North Dakota killing arrested in Minnesota

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of shooting and killing a man in western North Dakota was arrested Tuesday in Moorhead, Minnesota.

The 25-year-old suspect was found hiding in the stairwell of an apartment on the south side of Moorhead, which is across the Red River from Fargo. He was taken into custody without incident. A handgun was recovered in the area, police said.

The man is wanted for a shooting Sunday in Killdeer, located about 45 miles north of Dickinson. He is being held in the Clay County Jail awaiting extradition for charges in North Dakota.

