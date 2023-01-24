 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota deputies found dead

Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two deputies in the central Minnesota town of Winsted is dead

WINSTED, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two deputies in the central Minnesota town of Winsted is dead.

The shootings happened around midday Monday after the deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant. After hours of getting no further response, officers sent a robot and drones inside the house around 6:30 p.m. and found the man dead, McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld said.

“It’s not the ending we wanted,” Langenfeld said. “We would have liked to see a successful ending with no one else injured or dead."

The two deputies were taken to a hospital where they were treated and released.

Langenfeld did not say how the suspect died. He said he didn't know if any officers fired their weapons during the incident. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

Winsted is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Minneapolis

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

