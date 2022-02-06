 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man who passed out on tracks convicted on gun charge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man found passed out on light-rail train tracks in St. Paul last fall has pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge.

Federal prosecutors announced Friday that 34-year-old Deandre Lenier Neal-Hill pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a felon, the Pioneer Press reported.

Metro Transit police officers found Neal-Hill sitting in the driver’s seat of a car parked on the Green Line commuter tracks in October. The car’s engine was still running, had a flat tire and was stuck on the tracks. Neal-Hill was unresponsive.

As officers removed him from the car they noticed a pistol on the driver’s side floor. Neal-Hill has several felony convictions, including drive-by shooting, assault and drug sales, making it illegal for him to possess a gun and ammunition.

