FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Man who shot Fargo officers searched internet for 'explosive ammo, 'kill fast' and for area events with crowds, AG says.
AP
Man who shot Fargo officers searched internet for 'explosive ammo, 'kill fast' and for area events with crowds, AG says
- AP
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
As the U.S. struggles with prescription drug shortages, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has advanced a modest plan that she hopes will prod Wash…
Fargo's police chief says a gunman opened fire on police and firefighters “for no known reason” as they responded to a traffic crash in North …
Convenience stores are swamped as the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots soar to some of their largest in the history of the games. The Mega…
Members of an LGBTQ+ advocacy group are calling on the mayor of a southern Minnesota city to either meet their demands or resign. That comes a…
Authorities in North Dakota say a man armed with 1,800 rounds of ammunition and explosives unleashed a “murderous barrage of fire” as he ambus…