Man who threatened deputies with knife is shot and killed

Authorities say sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man who threatened them with a knife early Sunday in Ostego, which is about 30 miles northwest of Minneapolis

OSTEGO, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man who threatened them with a knife early Sunday in Ostego, which is about 30 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

The Wright County Sheriff's office said the man had threatened to harm his family and himself before deputies arrived at a home shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. Initially the man agreed to go the hospital, but before an ambulance arrived he grabbed a knife and fled into the neighborhood.

Deputies confronted the man in a backyard and tried to subdue him with their Tasers, but that wasn't successful. The sheriff's office said that when the man threatened the deputies with the knife, two deputies shot him.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave while the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigates what happened.

