Mankato father could face new charges in baby girl's death

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors in Mankato are awaiting autopsy results before deciding whether to file more serious charges against a father who allegedly assaulted his 2-month-old child, who died weeks later.

The child died Wednesday at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Mankato Department of Public Safety Cmdr. Chris Baukol said Friday. The infant had been hospitalized since Sept. 23.

Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 39, of Mankato, remained jailed Saturday on charges filed last month of first-degree assault.

According to the complaint, Henderson first tried to blame a cat for the injuries, but later admitted to hitting the baby on the back forcefully for about five minutes while trying to quiet her. He acknowledged it was enough to break her ribs, the complaint said.

The infant’s injuries included bleeding in her brain, broken ribs and broken bones in both legs. She had “little to no brain activity,” a court document said. Medical providers said in late September that the child's prospects for recovery were dim.

Online records don't list an attorney who could comment on Henderson's behalf.

