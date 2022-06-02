 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mankato man accused of throwing knife during argument

A Mankato man has been charged with felony assault after he allegedly threw a knife at another man during an argument in April

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — A Mankato man has been charged with felony assault after he allegedly threw a knife at another man during an argument in April.

The Mankato Free Press reported Wednesday that 39-year-old Brent David Steinkopf was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony second-degree assault and gross misdemeanor fifth-degree assault.

According to the criminal complaint, the knife struck the man in the leg, leaving a one-inch puncture wound on his calf.

Steinkopf denied being involved and accused another person of stabbling the man. That person told police the man hit with the knife came into his apartment with a bleeding leg.

