Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash

The Star Tribune reports the man, whose name has not yet been released, entered northbound I-35 at Crystal Lake Road while driving south before 3 a.m. Saturday. The State Patrol said his car struck a vehicle head-on and then rolled onto the right shoulder, landing on its roof. The man then ran into the southbound lanes of traffic and was struck by a semitrailer truck traveling south, as well as two other vehicles. He was pronounced dead on the scene.