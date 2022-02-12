 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash

Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after running from a wrong-way crash on Interstate 35W in Burnsville early Saturday

  • 0

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) — A 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after running from a wrong-way crash on Interstate 35W in Burnsville early Saturday.

The Star Tribune reports the man, whose name has not yet been released, entered northbound I-35 at Crystal Lake Road while driving south before 3 a.m. Saturday. The State Patrol said his car struck a vehicle head-on and then rolled onto the right shoulder, landing on its roof. The man then ran into the southbound lanes of traffic and was struck by a semitrailer truck traveling south, as well as two other vehicles. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle hit head-on is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Chances increasing for weekend East Coast snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News