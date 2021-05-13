Marijuana bill clears Minnesota House in historic vote

During debate before the vote, House GOP members pointed out several reservations with the bill, including the potential for increased driving under the influence, a lack of roadside tests for marijuana for law enforcement and uncertainty for businesses screening applicants who use cannabis, among other concerns.

Republicans in the House called the proposal a futile effort due to opposition in the Senate, where Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, has said the proposal is dead on arrival.

GOP House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, of Crown — echoed by several other members of his caucus as the night went on — said the focus should instead be on reaching a deal on tax exemptions for businesses that received federal Paycheck Protection Program loans and individuals who received unemployment benefits, as well as crafting the state's two-year budget.

“Our voters sent us here to pass a state budget and at this point Democrats have passed zero budget bills,” Daudt said. “And with just a few days left in session, here we are wasting our time on this marijuana bill that has no chance of becoming law.”