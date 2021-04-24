Maryland reviews ex-official's work after Chauvin testimony

The attorney general’s office is defending the state in the lawsuit brought by Black’s family against Fowler, the state and others. They have asked for the Black case to be thrown out.

“We have taken steps to wall off those in our office who are representing the (Office of the Chief Medical Examiner) and its current and former employees, including Dr. Fowler, from those who might be involved in any review of (the examiner’s) reports,” Coombs wrote.

Included in the time period to be reviewed is the death of Tyrone West, who died after struggling with Baltimore police following a traffic stop in 2013. Witnesses and the officers themselves said there was a violent struggle between the officers and West, but the state medical examiner’s office ruled that he died from natural causes exacerbated by the struggle and the summer heat.

West’s sister, Tawanda Jones, has been fighting for eight years to get her brother’s case re-opened. She said word of the review was “the best news I’ve gotten all day.”