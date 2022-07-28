 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Massachusetts Trader Joe's workers approve union drive

Employees at a Trader Joe’s supermarket in Massachusetts on Thursday became the latest workers at a major company to approve a labor union

  • 0
Trader Joe's Union

Customers walk to a Trader Joe's market, Aug. 13, 2019, in Cambridge, Mass. Employees at a Trader Joe’s at the Hadley store in Massachusetts are casting votes over the next two days in an attempt to form the supermarket chain’s first union. A union organizer says about 80 workers are scheduled to vote Wednesday, July 27, 2022, and Thursday. If successful, it would be an independent union, and not affiliated with a larger existing union. Trader Joe's in a statement welcomes the vote, but said its compensation and benefits are already among the industry's best.

 Charles Krupa - staff, AP

Employees at a Trader Joe’s supermarket in Massachusetts on Thursday became the latest workers at a major company to approve a labor union.

The store in Hadley, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) west of Boston, is the first Trader Joe’s with an employees union, although workers at two other company locations have initiated unionization efforts.

The union vote passed 45-31.

Organizers at the store launched the effort in May in an open letter to company CEO Dan Bane citing concerns about pay, benefits and safety. About 80 non-supervisory employees were eligible to vote, including what the company calls crew members and merchants, who are customer service specialists.

Now that the union has been approved, the next step is putting together a negotiating committee to hammer out a contract with the California-based company, which has about 550 stores nationwide, union organizer and 18-year Trader Joe’s employee Maeg Yosef said.

People are also reading…

The Hadley union, called Trader Joe’s United, is independent, and not affiliated with a larger existing union, although organizers have received administrative and legal help from established unions, Yosef said.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Labor organizers at a Trader Joe's store in Massachusetts will find out Thursday if there is enough support among employees to form the chain's first union.

About 80 workers at the store in Hadley were expected to cast ballots over two days, said Maeg Yosef, a union organizer who has worked at Trader Joe's for 18 years.

The workers are organizing under the name Trader Joe’s United, which if successful, would be an independent union, and not affiliated with a larger existing union.

Workers from at least two other Trader Joe’s locations have initiated unionization efforts. Employees at a Minneapolis location have a union vote scheduled for Aug. 11 and 12, while the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 on Tuesday filed a union election petition with the National Labor Relations Board on behalf of crew members at a Boulder, Colorado store.

The Trader Joe's workers are part of a nationwide wave of employees at major companies who have or are attempting to unionize in an effort to secure a bigger say in their work conditions and compensation.

Workers at multiple Starbucks coffee shop locations across the country, as well as employees at Amazon, Apple and REI are among those who have joined unions in the past year.

Trader Joe’s management has engaged in what Yosef called “classic union-busting” tactics, including hiring a law firm specializing in fighting unionization to try and talk employees out of approving a union.

California-based Trader Joe’s, which has about 550 stores nationwide, also just announced an enhanced benefits package that includes more paid time off and better pay for some employees, which she said was an effort to head off unionization.

Trader Joe's has generous pay and benefits by retail industry standards, a company spokesperson said this week.

“Trader Joe’s is a great place to work and our compensation, benefits, flexibility, and working conditions are among the best when compared to any retailer,” Nakia Rohde said in an email. “We welcome a fair vote by our crew members.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-cops Kueng, Thao sentenced for violating Floyd’s rights

Ex-cops Kueng, Thao sentenced for violating Floyd’s rights

The last two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights have been sentenced in federal court. J. Alexander Kueng was sentenced Wednesday to three years and Tou Thao got a 3 1/2-year sentence. They were convicted in February of two counts of violating Floyd’s civil rights. The jury found they deprived the 46-year-old Black man of medical care and failed to stop Derek Chauvin as he knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes. Chauvin and another former officer, Thomas Lane, have already been sentenced on federal charges.

Judge puts hold on North Dakota trigger law banning abortion

Judge puts hold on North Dakota trigger law banning abortion

A North Dakota judge has put on hold the state’s trigger law banning abortion pending resolution of a lawsuit that argues the law violates the state constitution. The judge sided with the state's only abortion clinic in ruling that the attorney general had prematurely started a 30-day clock that would have made the ban take effect Thursday. Attorney General Drew Wrigley said he would immediately re-file to start the clock on another 30-day countdown. The owner of the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo has said she will relocate to nearby Moorhead, Minnesota, if litigation doesn't block the ban.

House explosion, fire kills elderly couple in Hopkins

Authorities are working to learn what caused a deadly house explosion and fire in Hopkins. Family members have identified the two people killed in Wednesday’s explosion and fire as an elderly married couple, 85-year-old Hubert Vassar and his 83-year-old wife Sharon Vassar. The explosion and fire destroyed the house they built in the 1950s and in which they raised their children. About a dozen family members gathered at the scene as emergency workers combed through the debris. Sharon Vassar’s sister, Kathleen Kautz, says the family was able to retrieve a few wedding photos of the couple and some jewelry and coins.

Police find 2 bodies after explosion demolishes Hopkins home

Authorities say two people were killed when an explosion and fire demolished a suburban Minneapolis home. Hopkins Fire Chief Dale Specken says it was a “pretty violent explosion” that reportedly shook many other homes in the neighborhood. The cause of the blast has not been determined. Specken says crews found no gas leaks on the exterior of the home. A Hopkins police spokeswoman says two bodies were recovered from the debris. They have not been identified. Police say two elderly people lived in the home.

Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years for violating Floyd's rights

Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years for violating Floyd's rights

A judge has sentenced former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane to 2 1/2 years in prison on a federal civil rights charge for his role in the restraint that killed George Floyd. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Lane on Thursday for his conviction of depriving Floyd of medical care as he lay dying under Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee in May 2020. The sentence was well below what prosecutors and Floyd’s family sought, and sparked anger from Floyd's family members. The killing of Floyd, who was Black, launched a national reckoning on race. Lane, who is white, didn’t speak at the hearing. Magnuson says Lane, who faces sentencing in September on a state charge in Floyd’s killing, will remain free on bond but must turn himself in Oct. 4.

Chicago man found guilty in Minnesota road rage shooting

A Chicago man has been convicted of first-degree murder and two other charges for the shooting death of a Minnesota man in what authorities called a road rage incident. A jury on Thursday found Jamal Smith guilty of three counts in the July 2021 death of 56-year-old Jay Boughton, of Crystal. Boughton was shot in the head as he drove his son home from a baseball game on Highway 169 in the Minneapolis suburb of Plymouth. The verdict came after a judge on Wednesday told the jurors to keep deliberating after they said they were deadlocked on the first-degree murder charge but agreed on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. Jurors wound up deliberating for 16 hours after starting on Tuesday.

Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years for violating Floyd's rights

Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years for violating Floyd's rights

A judge has sentenced former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane to 2 1/2 years in prison on a federal civil rights charge for his role in the restraint that killed George Floyd. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Lane on Thursday for his conviction of depriving Floyd of medical care as he lay dying under Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee in May 2020. The sentence was well below what prosecutors and Floyd’s family sought, and sparked anger from Floyd's family members. The killing of Floyd, who was Black, launched a national reckoning on race. Lane, who is white, didn’t speak at the hearing. Magnuson says Lane, who faces sentencing in September on a state charge in Floyd’s killing, will remain free on bond but must turn himself in Oct. 4.

Weekly tests dropped for unvaccinated state employees

Minnesota state government employees who are unvaccinated for COVID-19 are no longer required to take weekly tests for the virus in order to stay in the workplace. The requirement that went into effect in September 2021 meant thousands of employees took tests each week. Those that didn’t comply were subjected to suspensions or other discipline. Minnesota Management and Budget spokesman Patrick Hogan says the requirement was rescinded because of the evolving nature of the virus. Hogan says agencies can still adopt their own procedures. And, a small number of state workers in health care settings are still bound by federal vaccination rules that took hold in January.

Sanford plans to appeal over affidavits in child porn probe

Billionaire banker and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford plans to ask the South Dakota Supreme Court to bar the release of affidavits used to issue search warrants into a child pornography investigation. The notice came after Judge James Power refused to first release the affidavits to Sanford’s legal team before they became public. Sanford attorney Stacy Hegge argued they couldn’t evaluate whether to appeal unless they reviewed the documents. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader and ProPublica have been working to get the documents for two years. After Sanford’s lawyers said they would meet Monday's deadline to appeal, Power said he would keep the documents sealed until Sanford has exhausted all appeals. He has not been charged. The 86-year-old Sanford is worth an estimated $3.4 billion.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian busker takes the stage with Coldplay

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News