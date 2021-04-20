Maxine Waters' bold words echo civil rights, draw criticism

After the verdict Tuesday, Waters told reporters at the Capitol, “You know, someone said it better than me: I’m not celebrating, I’m relieved.”

Known as “Auntie Maxine” on Capitol Hill, Waters has become a role model to a younger generation of leaders for her unswerving style in a decadeslong career focused on racial and economic justice.

With the deaths in recent years of Rep. John Lewis and other top Black leaders in Congress, Waters is a bridge to that earlier era of civil rights leadership.

“Auntie Maxine is not an easy target for anybody, and I commend her for her leadership," said Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y.

Waters began focusing on policing issues in 1979 after the police shooting of a Black woman during a confrontation in Los Angeles over an unpaid gas bill. Joining Congress in 1991, she swiftly became a leading advocate for policing changes after the videotaped beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police officers.

Rashad Robinson, president of the advocacy group Color of Change, dismissed the “manufactured outrage” of critics of Waters as a distraction.