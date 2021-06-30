Mayo Clinic sued in alleged snooping of nude patient photos

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Mayo Clinic has been sued by three female patients who say a former surgery resident viewed nude photographs of them in their medical records.

The lawsuits claim Ahmad Alsughayer, 28, of Saginaw, Michigan, had no reason to go into the patients’ files. Alsughayer allegedly viewed the records of 1,614 patients and was charged in April with one count of unauthorized computer access.

The Star Tribune reports that three of the women have sued Mayo, with the most recent lawsuit filed in May. One of the lawsuits alleges Mayo failed to use a feature in its electronic health records system that would have limited access to highly sensitive medical records and prevented the breach.

Another alleges that Mayo Clinic knew, but didn't tell the woman, that Alsughayer had requested access to records, and that Mayo chose not to take precautions to prevent it. Two of the lawsuits seek class-action status.