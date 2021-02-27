Meeker County shooting leaves one man dead

LITCHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Meeker County say one man is dead after a shooting at a residence in Acton Township.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday to find a man outside a home with a gunshot wound. Deputies attempted medical aid but the man died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says they do not believe the shooting was a random act, but no one was in custody as of Saturday morning.

They say it is a homicide investigation, which is ongoing. The name of the victim was not immediately released.

