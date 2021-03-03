Meth supplier sentenced to 7 years in federal prison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota man has been sentenced to seven years in a federal prison for supplying methamphetamine to a distribution operation in central Wisconsin.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson said in sentencing Chong Chueneng Moua Tuesday that the defendant was the source of large quantities of methamphetamine flowing into Wisconsin.

Federal prosecutors say the leader of the conspiracy, Lisa Xiong, drove to Minnesota to pick up methamphetamine from the 52-year-old St. Paul man on several occasions. She then distributed that methamphetamine to lower level associates in and around Wausau.

Moua and Xiong were arrested in June 2019. Xiong was earlier sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Moua is the ninth of eleven individuals indicted in the case to plead guilty to their roles in the distribution conspiracy.

The FBI and Wisconsin Department of Justice agents joined local law enforcement in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0