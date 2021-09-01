Midwest Economy: August state-by-state glance

Kansas: The Kansas economic index for August declined to 70.4 from 73.3 in July. Components of the index were: new orders at 74.5, production or sales at 71.2. delivery lead time at 84.4, employment at 67.1, and inventories at 55. “Both durable and nondurable goods manufacturers in the state are advancing at a healthy pace. Nondurable goods producers are increasing the average hourly work week at a healthy pace,” Goss said.

Minnesota: The August index for Minnesota dropped to 71.1 from July’s 77.4. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 78.3, production or sales at 63.6, delivery lead time at 86.0, inventories at 58.7, and employment at 68.9. “Both durable and nondurable goods manufacturers in the states are expanding at a healthy pace. Durable goods producers are increasing the average hourly work week at a healthy pace with medical equipment manufacturers leading the way,” Goss said.

Missouri: The overall index for Missouri rose to 75.2 from 71.3 in July. Components of the overall index were: new orders at 76.6, production or sales at 65.5, delivery lead time at 94.1, inventories at 61.6, and employment at 78.1. “Nondurable goods manufacturers in the state are growing at a solid pace while Missouri durable goods producers are experiencing more modest growth. Computer and related producers in the state are expanding at a healthy pace,” Goss said.