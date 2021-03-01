Midwest Economy: February state-by-state glance

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions.

The Creighton Economic Forecasting Group uses the same methodology as the national survey to consult supply managers and business leaders. Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss oversees the report.

The overall index ranges between 0 and 100. Growth neutral is 50, and a figure greater than 50 indicates growth in that factor over the next three to six months. A figure below 50 indicates decline.

Here are the state-by-state results for February:

Arkansas: The overall index increased to 79.8 from January’s 76.9. Components from the February survey of supply managers were: new orders at 81.4, production or sales at 79.2, delivery lead time at 83.0, inventories at 81.1, and employment at 81.1. “Since July of last year, both durable and nondurable goods manufacturers in the state have expanded at a healthy pace. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, manufacturing wages for production workers in Arkansas have expanded by 4.6% since the onset of COVID-19,” Goss said.