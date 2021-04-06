Millionaires in NYC set to face highest tax rate in US

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The highest-earning New Yorkers would face the nation's steepest income tax rate under a budget lawmakers expected to vote on Tuesday.

It would serve as a win for the Democratic party's left wing, who say that millionaires in Manhattan penthouses have fared far better amid the pandemic then struggling small businesses and low-income New Yorkers.

States including California, Minnesota and Washington are also considering wealth taxes, raising taxes on capital gains or setting new top income tax rates. President Joe Biden — who said on the campaign trail he'd raise income taxes on high earners — has proposed tax hike s on wealthy individuals and families and a corporate tax rate increase to pay for his infrastructure plan.

Democrats in New York hope the tax increase could bring in at least $3 billion and prevent the need for spending cuts in years to come. Assembly Member Helene Weinstein said the bill would be introduced Tuesday, and Sen. Liz Krueger said the leaders of the Assembly and Senate have agreed on the bill.

New York’s top income tax rate is currently 8.82%, while New York City residents face an additional 3.88% top tax rate.