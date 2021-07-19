Mini pie maker has major following in southern Minnesota

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — Minnie Jackson and her homemade mini pies have quite the loyal following at the North Mankato Farmers’ Market, and yes, that’s her real first name.

The aptly named businesswoman started Palette Mini Pies in retirement about four years ago.

It’s a hobby, she said, along with an outlet for her passion for baking.

“I’d rather be in the kitchen baking than doing anything else,” she said Monday at the market.

Now a fixture at North Mankato’s Farmers’ Market, she remembers feeling unsure if people would go for her mini pies when she first started selling them. Full-size pies are more familiar to people, but she likes how individuals can enjoy her mini pies without worrying about any going to waste.

“Single people or people that live alone don’t have to buy a whole great big 8- or 9-inch pie,” she said. “It might go bad or they’ll have to freeze part of it, and it’s not quite as good after a while.”