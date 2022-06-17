 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Minn. Republican threatens retaliation against medical board

Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has threatened to retaliate against the Minnesota board that oversees doctors as it investigates him for the fifth time

  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has threatened to retaliate against the Minnesota board that oversees doctors, which is investigating him for the fifth time, vowing that “this juggernaut will be dealt with” if he's elected.

Jensen is a COVID-19 vaccine skeptic who has called for civil disobedience over masks and promoted alternative treatments such as ivermectin. He has also said Minnesota’s Democratic secretary of state, Steve Simon, should be jailed over his running of the state’s election system. Jensen won the GOP endorsement last month to challenge incumbent Democratic Gov, Tim Walz, whom he has sharply criticized for his response to the pandemic

People are also reading…

Jensen, a family practice physician from Chaska and former state senator, criticized the board at a campaign event Monday and renewed his attack with a video he posted to Twitter Thursday night. Jensen said all five investigations were based on allegations from anonymous critics. Jensen said he has provided information to the board, but has heard nothing back in months.

“I should not have to practice medicine, or run for governor, with this cloud of, if you will, uncertainty hanging over my head," Jensen said in his video. "And yet that's what I'm doing. I'm living with that.”

Jensen noted in response to a question about the board at Monday's event that if he's elected, he'll get to appoint members to the medical board. “And I said this juggernaut will be dealt with,” he added in his video, describing the board as a “massive, inexorable force” that's been turned against him for political reasons.

“I will not stand for the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice being weaponized,” he said.

The governor-appointed board comprises 16 people — including physicians, members of the public and an osteopath — who can serve up to two consecutive four-year terms. All were first appointed by Democratic governors and nine seats are due for appointment or reappointment in the next gubernatorial term. Members generally can be removed only for cause or missing meetings.

“The Minnesota Board of Medical Practice investigates complaints as required by and in accordance with state laws and rules,” its executive director, Ruth Martinez, said in an email. “The Board does not have a response to Dr. Jensen’s comments.”

The board does not comment on any complaint unless it decides corrective action is necessary. According to Jensen, it dismissed the first four complaints against him without action.

But the Minnesota Medical Association, which represents more than 12,000 physicians, residents and medical students, defended the Board of Medical Practice.

“Its duty is to protect the public and is required by law to investigate any complaint it receive, while ensuring due process for physicians,” the group’s president, Dr Randy Rice, said in a statement. “The MMA opposes any efforts to politicize the work or the membership of the Board.”

Democrats also blasted Jensen's comments.

“These despicable remarks are disqualifying,” Ken Martin, the state Democratic Party chairman, said in a statement. “Anyone who repeatedly promises to use the governor’s office to jail or fire their personal enemies is unfit for public service. The doctors who serve on the board investigating Scott Jensen are not anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists, which is what makes them different from him. Scott Jensen’s extremism and disturbing enthusiasm for political retaliation don’t belong anywhere near the governor’s office.”

At least a dozen regulatory boards across the country have sanctioned or investigated doctors for promoting unproven treatments such as ivermectin or spreading COVID-19 falsehoods. Ivermectin is commonly used to treat humans and animals for parasites, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved it to treat or prevent COVID-19.

Jensen confirmed to the St. Paul Pioneer Press recently that he still has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus even though he continues to see patients. He has long maintained that he doesn't need to get vaccinated because he gained natural immunity when he caught COVID-19 in 2020, a common view in the GOP that conflicts with the prevailing medical wisdom.

Joel Wu, a medical ethicist at the University of Minnesota, said he was troubled by Jensen’s comment that the board is preventing doctors from providing the care their patients want. Wu said patients need to be able to rely on doctors to provide safe and effective care and that the board has a duty to protect the credibility of “the entire medical enterprise” by maintaining professional standards.

“The right for doctors to do what patients want isn’t unconstrained and isn’t unlimited,” Wu said. “Doctors don’t have the right to provide treatments that are illegal, to provide treatments that are unsubstantiated.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Psychiatrists are highest paid Minnesota state employees

Minnesota’s highest-paid state government employees are psychiatrists. State payroll data shows that two state-employed psychiatrists each earned more than $500,000 in 2021. More than 59,000 people work for various state agencies, boards, Minnesota State colleges and universities and the court system. Payroll data does not include University of Minnesota staff. The median pay for the 19 psychiatrists listed as full-time state employees last year was about $345,000. Fourteen of the 20 state workers who earned the most money in 2021 were psychiatrists. A decade earlier, five of the 20 top-paid staff worked in mental and behavioral health centers.

Pickup driver strikes, kills woman walking horse on shoulder

Authorities say a pickup driver struck and killed a 33-year-old woman and the horse she was walking on the shoulder of a rural road in central Minnesota. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Monday about 5 miles southeast of Brainerd. Authorities say the woman lived near the scene of the crash. She was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup was a 44-year-old man from Brainerd. The investigation is ongoing and no further details have been released. Brainerd is about 130 miles (209 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

Minneapolis-area house-flipper pleads guilty to fraud

A woman who ran a house-flipping business in the Minneapolis area has pleaded guilty to defrauding real estate investors out of more than $3 million. Suzanne Griffiths is charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. Authorities say she frequently made material misrepresentations about the status of real estate projects, failed to take promised action, falsified documents and misappropriated investments for her own use. The 46-year-old Griffiths allegedly recruited investors at seminars of a national real estate investment coaching program. Griffiths now resides in Arizona.

Missing Minnesota student found dead in Mississippi River

A missing University of Minnesota student has been found dead in the Mississippi River in St. Paul. The Pioneer Press reports that 21-year-old Abdirihman Abdifatah Ali of Prior Lake was last seen June 1 on the U of M's West Bank. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office's water patrol recovered his body from the river near Harriet Island on Monday evening. Foul play is not suspected. Ali is the second U of M student found dead in the Mississippi in recent weeks. Nineteen-year-old Austin Ray Retterath was found May 18 after he was reported missing 10 days earlier. No foul play is suspected in his death.

47 cats living in car rescued from hot weather in Minnesota

Authorities say 47 cats were rescued from a vehicle that was parked in sweltering heat at a southeastern Minnesota rest area. The cats discovered Tuesday about 50 miles north of Minneapolis were living in the car with their owner who recently became homeless and didn’t want to leave the animals behind. Animal Humane Society investigator Ashley Pudas says the owner recognized the heat made it impossible to care of the cats and he welcomed the help. Despite the heat and unsanitary conditions, most of the cats had only minor medical issues. The cats range in age from less than a year to more than 12 years old. They will eventually be sterilized and made available for adoption.

Bonus pay coming for Minnesota's frontline COVID-19 workers

Minnesota residents who came into work during the height of the coronavirus pandemic will soon be collecting bonus pay. Workers who are eligible for so-called hero pay can begin applying Wednesday morning under the Frontline Worker Pay bill that was signed into law on April 29. They have up to 45 days to apply. The Frontline Worker Pay bill covers people employed at least 120 hours in one frontline sector or more outside their households between March 15, 2020 and June 30, 2021. Eligible workers include those in the long-term care and home care industries, health care, the courts, child care, public schools, retail, food service, public transit and manufacturing. The money be divided evenly, following a period for appeals.

Minnesota auto dealers file 2nd suit over "clean cars" plan

Minnesota auto dealers are suing over the state’s “clean cars” plan. The rules adopted by the Walz administration last year and published in the State Register take effect in 2024 with the 2025 model year. They’ll require manufacturers and dealers to supply more electric vehicles for the Minnesota marketplace. The Minnesota Auto Dealers Association filed the complaint with the state Court of Appeals, following unsuccessful attempts at the federal level to block the plan. The group argues that Minnesota doesn’t qualify to adopt the California rules under federal law. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency argues that there’s strong demand for EVs, but many of those vehicles get sent to other states that have already adopted the California standards.

State takes control of Pine Island care center

The Minnesota Department of Health has taken control of a care facility in Pine Island because a growing list of unpaid bills could threaten critical services for its residents. A Ramsey County court recently granted a temporary order that allows the state to protect residents at the Pine Haven Care Center while operations and management issues are sorted out. State health officials have arranged for Pathway Health, a management organization, to stabilize the facility’s operations, support its staff and make sure residents receive quality care. Pine Haven has 52 residents and is licensed for 70 beds.

GOP candidate Scott Jensen announces crime-fighting plan

GOP candidate Scott Jensen announces crime-fighting plan

Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has announced a crime-fighting plan that would stiffen penalties for violent crime while boosting the role of the State Patrol and Minnesota National Guard. His 10-point proposal would create a specific crime for carjacking, which has surged in the Twin Cities. He would raise prison sentences for violent crimes and prevent nonprofit groups from bailing out people charged with violent crimes. And he says he would appoint judges who would impose the longest sentences allowed. Democrats were quick to criticize Jensen’s plan, pointing out that it contains no new money to bolster local police departments.

Special session unlikely on Minnesota budget surplus

Special session unlikely on Minnesota budget surplus

It appears chances are dead for a special legislative session that could have brought billions of dollars in tax cuts and new spending in Minnesota. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz told reporters late Thursday that talks with Republican leaders had “reached an impasse,” leaving about $7.2 billion of an original $9.25 billion surplus unspent. About a week before the end of the regular session last month, Walz and top legislators announced an agreement to use $4 billion to cut taxes, $4 billion to increase spending and to save another $4 billion. Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller blamed Democrats for the impasse, saying they wanted too much in spending.

Watch Now: Related Video

Who is Rodolfo Hernandez, TikTok star and Colombia presidential candidate?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News