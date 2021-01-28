Minneapolis councilors float new plan for police department

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three Minneapolis City Council members who pledged to dismantle the city's police department in the wake of George Floyd's death announced a new proposal Thursday that they say would keep officers in the city but remove a requirement that calls for a minimum number of them.

The plan by Phillipe Cunningham, Steve Fletcher and Jeremy Schroeder calls for the city to replace its police department with a new Department of Public Safety that would include police officers and “additional divisions ... to provide for a comprehensive approach to public safety beyond law enforcement.”

The proposal is similar to one that was blocked last year after the city's Charter Commission decided to take more time to review it, essentially stopping it from advancing to the November ballot. Both proposals were designed to eliminate the police department as it is and create a new department focused on broader public safety.

Last year’s proposal made it optional to include a “Division of Law Enforcement Services,” but the new proposal says officers would be mandatory.