 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Minneapolis demonstrates voting machines to build trust

Election officials in Minnesota’s largest city are showing the public how voting machines work, as part of an effort to maintain public trust and transparency in election systems that have drawn coordinated attacks from former President Donald Trump and others

  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Election officials in Minnesota’s largest city held a public demonstration of voting machines Friday as part of an effort to maintain public trust and transparency in election systems that have drawn coordinated attacks from former President Donald Trump and others.

Minneapolis Director of Elections and Voter Services Katie Smith showed election judges from around the city how to test the voting equipment: Turn on the tabulator machine, feed the pre-marked set of test ballots into the machine, print off the results and make sure the results exactly match the ballots.

More than two dozen people tested the tabulator machines and assistive voting devices — which help voters zoom in, print and read their ballots with Braille, if needed — at the demonstration at the city's election and voter services building in northeast Minneapolis.

People are also reading…

Smith said the public accuracy test, which is required under state law, is important because it lets members of the public see their votes are going to be correctly and accurately counted on election night.

Around the country, some voters have expressed skepticism about election systems since Trump and others have falsely claimed that widespread voter fraud led to President Joe Biden being elected in 2020.

They have also spread conspiracy theories that voting machines are unreliable and inaccurate — leading some to request hand-counts of votes, though experts say hand-counted ballots are less accurate and more time consuming than machine-counted ballots. Some have also requested further examination of state electoral systems for potential weaknesses and changes to voter access rules.

After nearly two years, no evidence has shown that voting machines were manipulated to steal the 2020 election or that there was any widespread fraud. A federal judge said this month that Trump signed legal documents after the election that included voter fraud claims he knew were inaccurate.

Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Trisha Ahmed on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 plea, 1 alternate approach avert trial over Floyd's death

1 plea, 1 alternate approach avert trial over Floyd's death

Another long and painful trial over the killing of George Floyd has been averted after one former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty and another agreed to let a judge decide his fate. J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were set to stand trial Monday on charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter. Instead, Kueng pleaded guilty to the manslaughter count. Thao took a different approach — his attorneys and prosecutors will agree to the evidence on the manslaughter count and let a judge decide whether Thao is guilty. If he's convicted, the murder count will be dropped. Experts say the approach, called a stipulated evidence trial, is uncommon but makes sense in some legal situations.

Minnesota regent resigns leadership over diversity question

A former Minnesota House speaker is stepping down as vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents following increased criticism over his question about whether the Morris campus is “too diverse.” Steve Sviggum has resigned his leadership position but will remain on the board until his term expires. That will happen when the state Legislature holds its regents election during the 2023 session. In talking about declining enrollment at the Morris campus about two weeks ago, Sviggum asked the acting chancellor whether the campus was “too diverse” from a marketing standpoint. Currently, Morris has 1,068 students, 41% of whom are people of color.

Minnesota regent resigns leadership over diversity question

A former Minnesota House speaker is stepping down as vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents following increased criticism over his question about whether the Morris campus is “too diverse.” Steve Sviggum has resigned his leadership position but will remain on the board until his term expires. That will happen when the state Legislature holds its regents election during the 2023 session. In talking about declining enrollment at the Morris campus about two weeks ago, Sviggum asked the acting chancellor whether the campus was “too diverse” from a marketing standpoint. Currently, Morris has 1,068 students, 41% of whom are people of color.

Somali Americans, many who fled war, now seek elected office

Somali Americans, many who fled war, now seek elected office

Somali Americans who fled war and famine are seeking to join the political process in greater numbers during the 2022 U.S. midterm elections. Nearly a dozen Somali Americans are on the ballot in four states stretching from Maine to Washington state. Their growing political clout corresponds with growing population. Following an influx of Somalians fleeing the turmoil and arriving in the United States in the late 1990s and the early 200s, their numbers now top 300,000. Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was the first Somali American elected to Congress.

Man pleads guilty to killing protester last year

Man pleads guilty to killing protester last year

A man who was intoxicated when he drove his SUV into a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis last year, killing one and injuring several others, has pleaded guilty to murder and assault. This happened Monday as his trial was set to start. Nicholas Kraus, in a plea deal with prosecutors, admitted to killing one of the protesters who had been demonstrating in June 2021 after members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force fatally shot Winston Boogie Smith Jr., a 32-year-old Black man. Prosecutors said Kraus was visibly intoxicated when he sped up and tried to “jump” a car being used as a protest barricade and ended up pushing it into the crowd.

Murder charged filed in beating death of 17-month-old girl

A man accused of beating his girlfriend’s 17-month-old daughter to death in a Maplewood apartment has been charged with second degree murder. Authorities say Terrance Leslie, who was jailed on $2 million bail, filmed some of the abuse on his cellphone. The device recorded the 26-year-old Leslie, of Maplewood, saying he was upset that the child was crying. Authorities were called to the apartment Tuesday evening on a report of a girl with significant injuries. The child had dark bruises on her back and abdomen and burns on her face and neck. The  Ramsey County medical examiner's autopsy determined her death was caused by “multiple traumatic injuries due to assault.” She also had injuries consistent with sexual assault.

MN mine developers plan to move processing plant to ND

Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns. Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth. Talon says removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota will significantly reduce land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting. Talon is negotiating to buy an industrial brownsfield site in Mercer County, North Dakota. The company has received a $114 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy for the project.

Key players in trial of ex-cops charged in Floyd's killing

Key players in trial of ex-cops charged in Floyd's killing

Jury selection is getting underway in the trial of two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death. J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thou are both charged with aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Floyd, who was Black, died on May 25, 2020, after another former officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back during the arrest, and Thou held bystanders back. Jury selection begins Monday.

Explosives topple former coal-fired power plant in Minnesota

A decommissioned coal-fired power plant in western Minnesota has crashed to the ground with a thunderous boom as part of a planned implosion that marks the end of an era in Granite Falls. Minnesota Public Radio News reports that Xcel Energy used explosives to implode the Minnesota Valley Generating Station on Thursday, as onlookers watched from a distance. Video of the implosion shows a flash of bright orange light and a loud crack at plant's base, before two towering smokestacks topple to the ground. The coal-fired Xcel Energy plant dated back to the 1930s and closed in 2009 amid the ongoing shift to cleaner energy sources.

Watch Now: Related Video

China rolls out an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News