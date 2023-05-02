MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis ex-officer Tou Thao, who held back bystanders in George Floyd killing, convicted of aiding manslaughter.
AP
Minneapolis ex-officer Tou Thao, who held back bystanders in George Floyd killing, convicted of aiding manslaughter
- AP
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
People along the Mississippi River in southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois are warily watching rising water levels from the spring snow melt.…
The Mississippi River has crested at Davenport, Iowa, after rising for several days due to a spring surge of water from melting snow. The area…
The National Weather Service says the Mississippi River is cresting in Iowa as areas along the river continue to brace for flooding. The weath…
Some residents along the Upper Mississippi River evacuated their homes this week while others scrambled to prepare for near-record flooding. A…
Democratic governors in Washington state and Minnesota have enacted legal protections for people who travel to those states seeking reproducti…