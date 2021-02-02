Minneapolis Fed chief: Vaccinations key to economic recovery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis said Tuesday that getting Minnesotans vaccinated against the coronavirus will be key to reviving the state's economy.

Neel Kashkari told a legislative hearing that the country and state have made progress toward putting people back to work amid the pandemic. The national unemployment rate has fallen to 6.7% while the state's jobless rate is down to 4.4%, but he said those figures mask how many people have given up on finding work.

The Minneapolis Fed estimates that the true national unemployment rate is actually around 10%, which Kashkari said is as bad as it got in the 2008-09 recession.

“We just need as many Americans and as many Minnesotans as possible to be vaccinated so that we can have confidence and we can restore much of the economy back to the way it was," Kashkari said. " ... But it's really critical right now that the virus is in charge of the economy, and the sooner we can get the vast majority of Minnesotans and the vast majority of Americans vaccinated, the sooner we'll be able to get back to normal.”