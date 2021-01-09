Minneapolis homicide cases go unsolved as killings skyrocket

As he got older, Barber had two kids of his own. Both kids are adults in their 20s now, she said. Barber also had his problems, said Kimberly. He got into abusing drugs.

“He had his street life. He had struggles, his demons, like everybody else,” she said. “However, I don’t feel like he deserved to get what he got.”

Barber was drug-free for nearly nine days before his death, said Kimberly. She helped him as he fought withdrawal symptoms.

Kimberly said the family got worried on the afternoon of Nov. 24 when Barber hadn’t returned after going out late the previous evening. It wasn’t like him to go off like that, she said.

When one of her brothers called her in the afternoon to tell her the news, “I screamed, ‘don’t tell me, don’t tell me,’” she said. Then she did the toughest thing she’d ever had to do. Kimberly told their 89-year-old mother that Barber had been killed.

Sometimes, Kimberly’s sorrow is taken over by anger. Anger at the person or people who killed her brother, but also at the people who know something, but are following the so-called street code which discourages “snitching.”

Kimberly said like Sa’Lesha Beeks, she is preparing to pass out flyers to help police find who killed her brother.