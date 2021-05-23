 Skip to main content
Minneapolis leaders announce reward fund in child shootings
AP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis city leaders on Sunday announced a combined $30,000 reward fund seeking information about three recent child shootings.

The fund includes up to $10,000 for tips leading to arrests in each case, the Minneapolis Regional Chamber said.

The shootings occurred within weeks of each other and and led to the death of 6-year-old Aniya Allen, who was riding in a car with her mother.

Two other children, 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr. and 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith, remain hospitalized with critical injuries.

The shootings have drawn an outcry from family and community members calling for justice, KARE-TV reported.

