Minneapolis man charged with killing father

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis man is due in court Tuesday on charges of killing his father by hitting him in the head with a hammer and stabbing him.

Anthony Jolson, 33, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 58-year-old father Thursday. His bail has been set at $1 million. It's not yet clear if Jolson has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

According to criminal complaint, Jolson's brother had gone ice skating and returned home to find his father slumped over on the couch and unresponsive.

The complaint said Jolson had specks of blood on his forehead and allegedly told his brother that he “did something really bad” and that the devil made him do it, KSTP-TV reported.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office noted the victim had stab wounds around his neck and chest and visible skull fractures. A knife and hammer that appeared to be covered in blood were found in the living room, prosecutors said.

The victim’s name has yet to be released.

The brother reported to police that Jolson had been acting paranoid recently and had brought up “the devil, occults, and how the COVID vaccine was a part of this.”

