Minneapolis man convicted in activist's grandson slaying

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors have convicted a man charged in the fatal shooting of the grandson of a prominent Minneapolis civil rights activist.

Dontae D. White, 25, was convicted Friday of intentional second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm, the Star Tribune reported.

White is charged in the death of 27-year-old Kevin Beasley on April 18, 2020 at a house party in north Minneapolis. Beasley was the grandson of civil rights leader Spike Moss.

According to the criminal complaint, Beasley was shot after confronting White’s brother about being at the party. Prosecutors said a hat in a jacket that surveillance video showed White throwing onto a garage roof after the shooting had hair matching his DNA. Police found a semi-automatic handgun under a fence that had a hair also matching DNA from the hat, the complaint said.

White is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 27. He was not eligible to possess a gun because of a 2015 conviction for first-degree assault.

