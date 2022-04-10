 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Minneapolis man sentenced to 12 years for armed robbery

A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for an armed robbery that injured one person

  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for an armed robbery that injured one person, the U.S. attorney's office said Friday.

Abdiweli Mohamed Jama, 32, pleaded guilty in November to robbery and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. The robbery took place in November 2020.

Authorities say Jama was armed with a pistol when he attempted to rob Market Barbecue in Minneapolis. An employee was shot once in the shoulder and once in the knee during a struggle to get the gun from Jama.

Jama was ordered to serve five years of supervised release at the end of his prison term.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest man for sexually assaulting 5-year-old in 2016

Police have arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl waiting for her school bus in St. Paul in 2016. The Pioneer Press reports that investigators collected DNA evidence at the time of the assault but periodic database searches didn't turn up any matches until this past December. The match led police to a 19-year-old man. Officers arrested him in Cahokia Heights, Illinois, on Monday. He is awaiting extradition to Minnesota. The man would have been 13 at the time of the assault.

Mother of toddler who died of drug overdose charged

The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died of a fentanyl overdose at a West St. Paul apartment has been charged with manslaughter. The 34-year-old woman was arrested Thursday and booked into the Dakota County Jail where she is being held on $250,000 bond. First responders were called to the apartment on Dec. 7, 2020 on a report of a child not breathing. The child was rushed to Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the boy died of a fentanyl overdose. A criminal complaint does not say how the toddler ingested the drug.

Rochester country club cancels conservative group's lunch

A conservative think tank isn't happy with a Rochester country club that canceled its lunch event. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the Center of the American Experiment was set to sponsor a lunch on public safety at the Rochester Golf and Country Club last month. According to the center, nearly 50 attendees were left standing in the parking lot after the club canceled the event. The center has filed a lawsuit accusing the club of breach of contract, alleging the club canceled the event after members circulated a petition against it. The center also is suing Erin Nystrom, a club member who created the petition, for interference with the contract.

Feds: Medical device CEO owes more than $6 million in taxes

A CEO of a suburban Minneapolis medical device company is accused of failing to pay more than $6 million in payroll taxes, interest and penalties to the Internal Revenue Service. Larry Lindberg was charged Monday in federal court with one count of tax evasion. His lawyer said the former pharmacist and owner of Midwest Medical Holdings in Mounds View plans to plead guilty later this month. The Star Tribune reports that the IRS opened its case against the 68-year-old Lindberg in 2011, prosecutors said. Lindberg agreed to several payment plans over the years but ultimately defaulted on all of them. Authorities say he spent the money on real estate, personal travel and other non-business spending.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News