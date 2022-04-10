Minneapolis man sentenced to 12 years for armed robbery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for an armed robbery that injured one person, the U.S. attorney's office said Friday.
Abdiweli Mohamed Jama, 32, pleaded guilty in November to robbery and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. The robbery took place in November 2020.
Authorities say Jama was armed with a pistol when he attempted to rob Market Barbecue in Minneapolis. An employee was shot once in the shoulder and once in the knee during a struggle to get the gun from Jama.
Jama was ordered to serve five years of supervised release at the end of his prison term.
