Minneapolis officials outline new police disciplinary plan

“When misconduct goes unchecked, everybody suffers,” Fussy said. “So let’s stop that.”

Minneapolis police have come under heavy pressure to reform since Floyd's death in May, after an officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes, ignoring his cries of distress. The officer, Derek Chauvin, and three others on the scene were fired and charged in Floyd's death, with trial scheduled in March.

Critics said Floyd's death was just one more instance of brutality in a department long unable to change its culture. Activists have attacked a system that rarely disciplines problem officers. Chauvin had 17 complaints against him and had been disciplined only once.

A Minneapolis Star Tribune analysis the month after Floyd's death found that statewide, more than 80 police officers had fought their firings in arbitration over the past 20 years, and about half got their jobs back. The newspaper's analysis of decisions by the state's mediation office included 10 cases involving Minneapolis police officers, with eight of them getting their jobs back.