Minneapolis police arrest mother of infant found dead

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say have arrested the mother of a 2-month-old baby found dead at a residence in Minneapolis.

Officers went to the residence about 3 a.m. Wednesday to check on the welfare of the mother and child. According to police, the infant had signs of trauma and was dead.

The 23-year-old mother was arrested and booked into the Hennepin County Jail on possible murder charges.

Crime scene investigators processed the scene and collected evidence while homicide detectives began their work.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has not identified the victim or the nature of death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

