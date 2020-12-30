Minneapolis police: Man shot, killed in exchange of gunfire with officers during felony traffic stop

Related to this story
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota bars and restaurants can resume limited indoor service starting Monday, Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday as he a…
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities in Goodhue County are investigating a body found in a burned vehicle on Thursday.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Health officials say careless smoking was the leading cause of fatal fires in Minnesota in 2020.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators were trying to buy a high-capacity pistol from Dolal Idd with help from a confidential informant before the 2…
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul for what was billed as a “St…
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz plans to announce loosened restrictions this week on indoor dining and in other settings, a spokesm…
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s K-12 social studies standards are undergoing extensive revisions in search of a more inclusive approach tha…
HASTINGS, Minn. (AP) — The owners of a restaurant in Dakota County have been found in contempt of court for defying a state order prohibiting …