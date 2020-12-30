 Skip to main content
Minneapolis police: Man shot, killed in exchange of gunfire with officers during felony traffic stop
AP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police: Man shot, killed in exchange of gunfire with officers during felony traffic stop.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

