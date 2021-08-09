Minneapolis police offer $180K reward in shootings of 3 kids

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis Police Department announced Monday that it is offering $180,000 for information about the separate shootings of three children this spring.

The three children — 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr., 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith, and 6-year-old Aniya Allen — were unintended targets of alleged gun violence between rival gangs, according to Minneapolis police. Ladavionne survived; Trinity and Aniya both died.

“My grandson has been fighting to live for 100 days and we haven’t received justice, we have gotten any information, we haven’t received anything,” Sharrie Jennings, grandmother of Ladavionne, who was shot while riding in a car with his parents in late April, said during a news conference where police announced the reward. “This silence is killing our family.”

Trinity was shot in the head in May while jumping on a trampoline at her home and died of her injuries 12 days later. Aniya was hit by stray gunfire in her mom's car as they were on their way home from McDonald’s in May. She died two days later.

The $180,000 reward is being offered through the state’s Spotlight on Crime fund and Crime Stoppers of Minnesota. A billboard campaign featuring the reward — the largest ever in the history of Spotlight on Crime — will also go up this week.