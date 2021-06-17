 Skip to main content
Minneapolis police treating body parts discovery as homicide
Minneapolis police treating body parts discovery as homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities are treating the discovery of body parts along a road near the Mississippi River as a homicide, Minneapolis police said Thursday.

“We are treating this as a homicide as the loss of these parts would likely not be survivable,” police spokesman John Elder said.

Elder said that the appearance of the parts indicates that the death would “be relatively recent.” He said the gender of the parts was unknown, the Star Tribune reported.

A passerby called 911 to report the incident shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Homicide and crime lab investigators were collecting evidence at the scene, Elder said.

