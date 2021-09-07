Minneapolis scrambles to save November vote on policing

Council President Lisa Bender noted that the proposal arose from a citizens' petition campaign and told her colleagues that it was their “ministerial duty to do everything we can to approve language for the ballot this November.”

Frey told reporters the proposal's supporters tried to “hide the ball” from the voters with the earlier, vague language. While the mayor is allowing the new language to go on the ballot, he said he still opposes the substance of the proposal.

“It eliminates the police department and creates a department of public safety," Frey said. "It gets rid of the position of the chief of police. It gets rid of the requirement to fund a minimum number of police officers. And it changes the reporting structure so that the head of that department would report to 14 different people — 13 council members and the mayor.”

The injunction to keep the language off the ballot was sought by former City Council Member Don Samuels, his wife, Sondra, and businessman Bruce Dachis. Their attorney, Joseph Anthony, called Anderson's ruling a “courageous and correct decision.” Anthony said he was planning to consult with his clients about whether the revision was acceptable to them.

The proposal has caused concerns among some centrist Democratic leaders that it could harm the party not just locally but nationwide, as Republicans use fears over public safety to try to woo back suburban swing voters. U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Gov Tim Walz spoke out against the measure last month, while two prominent progressives, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and state Attorney General Keith Ellison, endorsed it last week.

