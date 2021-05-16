Minneapolis suburb OKs roadmap for policing changes

Potter, who is charged with second-degree manslaughter in his death, resigned within days of the shooting. Police have said Wright was pulled over for expired tags, but they sought to arrest him after discovering an outstanding warrant. The warrant was for his failure to appear in court on charges that he fled from officers and had a gun without a permit during an encounter with Minneapolis police in June.

Dozens of citizens spoke at Saturday's council meeting. In one tense moment, a man said he didn’t agree with having unarmed people pull over drivers. He then turned to Wright and said: “Your son was killed, not because of a traffic stop in my mind. But because he had warrants.” The man was drowned out by boos.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota called the proposal “an important first move” in changing policing. But several police groups have raised concerns, saying parts of the resolution conflict with state law and will put public safety at risk.

No police officers spoke at Saturday's meeting.

———

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of Daunte Wright at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0