Minneapolis TSA agent accused of taking images of females

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Transportation Security Administration supervisor charged with recording video of a child riding a luggage carousel is also accused of taking dozens of images of young females at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The revelation was made during an investigation into the incident involving the 9-year-old boy on the conveyor belt. The 37-year-old Savage man has been charged with a misdemeanor count of violating government data practices.

The man does not face charges related to images of the females, but the criminal complaint in the case involving the boy says he took 42 photos of females wearing shorts, tight pants and tank tops. The photos were taken during pre-flight screening from March 8, 2020, to March 27, 2021, and they were from close-circuit images.

Airport spokesman Patrick Hogan said the man is unlikely to be charged with taking images of the females, as it would be hard to identify the travelers. But Hogan said the photos support the charge in the complaint.

The man declined comment when reached by the Star Tribune.

TSA spokeswoman Jessica Mayle said the man was hired in 2007 and is currently a supervisory transportation security officer. He is now on administrative leave; Hogan said his security badge was seized.