Minneapolis woman sentenced to 7.5 years in boyfriend death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis woman who conspired with a gunman to shoot and kill her boyfriend has been sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison.

Tashawn A. Thomas, 28, pleaded guilty to aiding an offender in the death of her boyfriend Victor Pablo and was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court last week, the Star Tribune reported. Thomas will serve less than 5 years after earning credit for time in jail since her arrest, and the remainder on supervised release.

Pablo, 29, was shot several times in the upper neck, torso and arm on Feb. 21. He died less than an hour later at the Hennepin County Medical Center.

Plymouth man Gregory D. Starr-Taylor, the 31-year-old alleged shooter, was sentenced last week to more than 27 years in prison after being charged with two counts of second-degree intentional murder in March. Starr-Taylor will serve just under 18 years and the rest on supervised release.

Prosecutors said phone and text messages showed Thomas conspiring with Starr-Taylor to facilitate Pablo’s death.

According to prosecutors, Thomas told police she was upset with Pablo because he kept taking her minivan and they were fighting over $10 and “some females.” She did not think Starr-Taylor would kill Pablo but instead physically fight him.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0