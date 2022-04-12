 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minnesota AG asks court to oversee nonprofit after fraud

A Minnesota court will supervise the dissolution of a nonprofit meals program that's under federal investigation for allegedly defrauding the government of millions of dollars

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota court will supervise the dissolution of a nonprofit meals program that's under federal investigation for allegedly defrauding the government of millions of dollars, Attorney General Keith Ellison's office announced Tuesday.

A Dakota County District Court judge granted Ellison's petition to have the court oversee the finances and operations of Feeding Our Future, which along with some of its contractors allegedly stole millions of dollars in federal funds.

The offices of Feeding Our Future were raided by the FBI in January amid accusations that the group and some of its contractors had defrauded at least $197 million meant for purchasing and providing free meals for needy children from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2021 alone. The search warrant alleged that the group had used the money to buy luxury vehicles, real estate, jewelry and other purchases in the U.S. and around the world.

Ellison said having the court supervise the process would prevent any further fraud as the federal and state investigations continue.

“I filed the petition as part of my job to supervise charities and their leaders to ensure they are complying with civil charities laws and upholding Minnesotans’ trust. I am gratified the Court granted the petition," Ellison said in a statement.

The court supervision is separate from any charges Ellison's office may bring.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

