Minnesota-based Marvin expanding operations in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Minnesota-based window and door maker is expanding its operations in North Dakota.

Marvin plans to build a 127,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and a 148,000-square-foot distribution center in Fargo, the company announced Tuesday. The expansion is expected to create 300 new jobs.

Warroad-based Marvin first opened a factory in Fargo 25 years ago. It now has six facilities in the area that employ 1,700 people. That’s nearly a quarter of Marvin’s total workforce.

The unemployment rate in the Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota area was 1.8% in November, according to the most recent federal data. The were three job openings for every unemployed person in the state last fall, Bureau of Labor Statistics show.

Marvin also announced it is bumping its starting wage from $18.50 to $20 an hour, an 8% increase, and giving new hires access to benefits on day one, the Star Tribune reported.

