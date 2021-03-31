 Skip to main content
Minnesota boy recovering after Florida Keys diving incident
AP

  • Updated
MIAMI (AP) — An 11-year-old boy from Minnesota boy was in stable condition Wednesday following a dive incident in the Florida Keys the day before, sheriff's officials said.

The boy was diving in 20-feet (6-meters) of water at Looe Key Reef on Tuesday morning with his family and a dive master on a commercial dive boat, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

They were in the water for about 35 minutes before everyone surfaced, sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said. The boy blacked out and began convulsing, he said.

The boy was airflifted to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, where he continues treatment.

The family is from Rochester, Minnesota, Linhardt said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

