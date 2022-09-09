 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Minnesota businessman get life for 1993 fatal stabbing

A Minnesota businessman was sentenced to life in prison Friday for fatally stabbing a woman nearly three decades ago after the investigation into her death was revived by DNA advances and genealogy

  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota businessman was sentenced to life in prison Friday for fatally stabbing a woman nearly three decades ago after the investigation into her death was revived by DNA advances and genealogy.

Jeanne “Jeanie” Childs, 35, was found stabbed dozens of times in a Minneapolis apartment in June 1993.

Fifty-six-year-old Jerry Westrom was convicted last month of first- and second-degree murder in her death. Westrom, who has maintained his innocence, will not be eligible for parole until he has served 30 years in prison.

His attorney, Steve Meshbesher, said they will seek a new trial through an appeal directly to the Minnesota Supreme Court, which is allowed for first-degree murder convictions. Meshbesher takes issue with Judge Juan Hoyos’ refusal to allow evidence that the man who rented the apartment where Childs was killed assaulted her just months before the murder.

People are also reading…

The hearing in a Hennepin County courtroom was packed with members from both Childs' and Westrom's families.

“I waited so many years to have this end, and it put my life through so much hell,” said Betty Gertrude Eackman, Childs’ mother, told the judge.

Hoyos acknowledged the “pain and anguish” experienced by both families before he sentenced Westrom, the Star Tribune reported.

“I’m well aware that this case has not just affected your life but theirs, too,” Hoyos said of Westrom and his family. “However, you took Jeanie Childs’ opportunity of a life. She was not able to continue to be with her family to provide her love to her family, and she was deprived of receiving that love.”

Westrom was arrested in 2019 after DNA collected from a hot dog napkin he discarded at a hockey game matched a hit from a genealogy website.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police: 3 killed and 2 wounded in shooting at Minnesota home

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota are investigating the fatal shooting of three people and the wounding of two others. Police said in a news release that the shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of the state's capital city. Officers responding to the scene found two adults injured in front of a home. Officers found three more victims inside the home, and they were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims were identified Monday as 33-year-old Angelica M. Gonzales; 42-year-old Cory U. Freeman; and 44-year-old Maisha M. Spaulding, all of St. Paul. Police said the investigation has found no evidence the shootings were related to domestic violence.

Judge who voided Minnesota abortion limits blocks appeal bid

Judge who voided Minnesota abortion limits blocks appeal bid

A Minnesota judge who struck down key restrictions on abortion across the state has rejected a bid by a county prosecutor who hopes to step in and appeal his ruling. Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled Tuesday night that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese is not entitled to intervene in the case. Franzese had hoped to pursue an appeal after Attorney General Keith Ellison declined to challenge Gilligan’s previous ruling that Minnesota’s restrictions were unconstitutional. Those restrictions included a 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that both parents be notified before a minor can get an abortion.

Person wounded in leg in shooting at Minnesota State Fair

Police say one person was wounded in the leg during a shooting at the Minnesota State Fair. Police say the person who was shot was taken to a hospital. The shooting occurred about 10 p.m. near the entrance to the Midway. It led authorities to close the fair about 10:20 p.m., or 40 minutes early. Minnesota State Fair Police Chief Ron Knafla says about a dozen officers were within 20 feet of the shooting and helped control "a very, very chaotic scene.” He says the gunman has not been apprehended. Investigators say the victim was the shooter’s target and not a bystander.

Man burned at St. Paul brewery to receive $56 million

A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this week after finding that Summit Brewing Company and the makers of a power-washing hose were negligent. Harris was cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery in 2014 when a connector on the hose he was using failed and 180-degree water was released. His attorney says Harris is also due another $21 million in interest, which has been accruing since initial legal action was taken in 2016.

UW Health nurses plan to issue strike notice Friday

Hundreds of nurses who work for UW Health plan to notify administrators of their intention to strike if they don’t recognize their union in a protracted battle to regain bargaining rights.  The union, SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin said it will issue the legally required 10-day notice of its intent to strike on Friday, setting the clock ticking for a possible strike Sept. 13 to Sept. 16. The notice follows a vote taken by hundreds of nurses last month in which 99% approved moving forward with the strike, according to the union. The health care system includes several clinics in the greater Madison area, as well as UW Health hospital, Madison East Hospital and the American Family Children’s Hospital.

North Dakota asks judge to lift stay on abortion trigger law

The North Dakota attorney general’s office has asked a judge to lift his stay on a trigger law banning abortion, arguing he failed to make the state’s lone abortion clinic show a likelihood of prevailing in the case. Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick last month granted the request for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit brought by the Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo. State lawyers argue the judge made no “findings towards the substantial probability of succeeding on the merits,” which is a factor needed to evaluate preliminary injunctions. The ban was set to take effect last month.

Minnesota nurses' union gives notice of strike plans

Union leaders representing some 15,000 Minnesota nurses said Thursday members will strike for three days beginning Sept. 12 if labor agreements cannot be reached. The strike notice follows weeks of unsuccessful negotiations and involves seven health care systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth. Nurses have taken issue with not only wages, but staffing levels which they say are dangerously low and with support following the coronavirus pandemic. Hospitals have argued that the proposals by the union and its nurses are too costly. The nurses are seeking more than 30% increases in compensation by the end of the three-year contract while the hospitals have offered 10% to 12%.

Chauvin moved to Arizona federal pen in George Floyd killing

Chauvin moved to Arizona federal pen in George Floyd killing

Derek Chauvin has been moved from a Minnesota state prison where he was often held in solitary confinement to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona, where the former police officer convicted in George Floyd’s killing may be held under less restrictive conditions. Chauvin was taken from a maximum-security prison in a Minneapolis suburb to the federal prison in Tucson. A Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman declined to give details of the circumstances of Chauvin's confinement in the new location. But Chauvin often spent most of his time in the state prison confined to his cell, in part for his safety in a population that typically has more violent offenders than federal prisons.

Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker

Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker

A civil rights activist, a business owner, a lawyer, an engineer and the founder of a winery and his family were among the 10 people killed when a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound. The U.S. Coast Guard released the names of the crash victims early Tuesday. The body of one of the dead was recovered by a good Samaritan after Sunday's crash. The other nine remain missing. Killed was Ross Andrew Mickel, founder of Woodinville-based Ross Andrew Winery, and his family. Also killed was Spokane activist Sandy Williams, a lecturer, filmmaker and editor of The Black Lens, an African American-focused newspaper. The plane went down off Whidbey Island. The NTSB is investigating.

2 killed in crash of experimental plane in Wisconsin

Two people have died in the crash of an experimental airplane in western Wisconsin. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says the plane went down about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a field near the Red Wing Regional Airport on Highway 35 in Bay City. Officials say the Glass Air Super II SFT had taken off at an airport in Rochester, Minnesota for a training flight. It was scheduled to land at the Red Wing airport across the Mississippi River from the City of Red Wing, Minnesota. It’s unclear what caused the plane to go down. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. The victims have not been identified.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient tooth discovery tells the story of early human migration

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News