 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Minnesota celebrates Olympic champion Sunisa Lee with parade
0 Comments
AP

Minnesota celebrates Olympic champion Sunisa Lee with parade

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. PAUL,, Minn. (AP) — The city of St. Paul will host a parade to celebrate Olympic champion Sunisa Lee, who took home the gold medal in the women’s gymnastics all-around, as well as a silver in the team event and a bronze in the uneven bars.

The parade will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday along White Bear Avenue on the city’s East Side, where Lee grew up.

Lee returned to Minnesota on Thursday, and was greeted by fans at the airport. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter was among them, and he tweeted a selfie of himself with Lee, saying he was “super excited” to welcome her back to Minnesota.

Lee is the first Hmong American and first Asian woman to win the Olympic gymnastics all-around title. She is the sixth American to hold the title.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Do we still need lighthouses?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News