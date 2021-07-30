Minnesota co-ops approve North Dakota power plant sale

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Member cooperatives of a Minnesota electric company endorsed a deal Friday to sell a financially troubled coal-fueled power plant in North Dakota to a Bismarck firm.

Great River Energy said its 28 member cooperatives at a special meeting approved the sale of the Coal Creek Station and an associated transmission line that runs from the plant’s location in central North Dakota to Minnesota.

Terms of the deal have not been publicly disclosed. The company said the deal is expected to be finalized later this year.

The company said the cooperatives also approved an agreement to purchase electricity over the next decade from the plant’s new owner, Rainbow Energy Center, a marketer that sells wholesale electric power.

Great River said in a statement the transaction could save its members about $130 million, instead of shuttering the power plant. The company did not elaborate on how those savings would be realized.