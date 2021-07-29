Minnesota co-ops to vote on North Dakota power plant sale

Company spokeswoman Therese LaCanne said the cooperatives have been holding meetings throughout July to discuss the sale. Two-thirds of the cooperatives must endorse the sale of the plant and transmission line, she said. A separate vote is required for the plan to purchase power from the 1,150-megawatt plant over the next 10 years.

“I anticipate we’ll know the outcome by the end of Friday,” LaCanne said.

The deal calls for Great River to purchase 1,050 megawatts in each of the first two years after the sale is finalized and 300 megawatts annually for the next eight years, LaCanne said.

Great River has called the plan to purchase power from the plant a “steppingstone” as it replaces energy with new wind farms in Minnesota.

Great River announced last year that it would close the power plant near Underwood in the second half of 2022.

The plant — the largest of seven in the state — will be replaced by a similar amount of wind energy by the end of 2023, after a $1.2 billion investment, the company said. The plant that has operated for more than 40 years employs 260 workers. North American Coal’s Falkirk Mine supplies lignite to the plant and employs about 500 workers.