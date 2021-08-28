Minnesota counties, schools grow more diverse over decade

Minnesota cities are similar. St. Paul is one of just a handful where residents of color are the majority — others include Brooklyn Center, Worthington and Brooklyn Park. Of the more than 900 cities and towns in the state, 747 of them have populations that are 80 percent or more white.

Finally, Minnesota remains considerably less diverse than much of the U.S.

The 2020 U.S. Census shows the nation is about 58 percent white with Latinos the second-largest demographic group at 19 percent of the population.

Black and Asian residents make up 12 percent and 6 percent, respectively, of U.S. residents while 4 percent are multiracial.

Minnesota, like much of the U.S., is almost guaranteed to continue to diversify, but that demographic change will continue to be largely isolated to urban and suburban areas.

The population of the state under the age of 18 is about 64 percent white, significantly less than Minnesota as a whole. More than a third of Minnesota school-age children are people of color.

Yet, that diversity is largely concentrated in the Twin Cities and other pockets of the state. For instance, the under-18 population of St. Paul schools is 28 percent Asian, 26 percent white, 23 percent Black and 13 percent Hispanic.

Yet, there are only 20 Minnesota school districts where the white student-age population is less than 50 percent. In 212 of the state’s more than 300 districts, white residents make up at least 80 percent of the school-age population.

