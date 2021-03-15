Minnesota couple open small-town pub in middle of pandemic

They saved the roller chain display from the hardware store. It’s now home to the whiskey/bourbon flight stand.

The couple added a patio — which they anticipate will be the focal point during the summer months — by August, worked on the front and hustled enough inside — including restoring the senior floor — to be open for St. Patrick’s Day 2020.

And then Covid shut down the state the following day.

They’ve adjusted.

Margaret’s Pub hosted a few car roll-ins over the summer: “I just wanted to do something fun for the community and have a good time doing it,” Eric Allis said.

And they worked with the city to close off the block outside for their reopening on June 1. Margaret’s also hosted a costume party on Halloween.

“They’ve been super helpful with permits. It restores our faith in people,” he said. “They’re pro-business, making sure we have what we need to grow.”

Margaret’s is open three days a week, which is perfect in a town of fewer than 200.

“It’s kept us pretty busy,” he said. “We knew we needed to be able to work it ourselves.”