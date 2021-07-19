Minnesota court sends PolyMet air permit case back to agency

Monday's ruling said the MPCA “has not adequately explained the reasons for its conclusions” and said that would be sufficient grounds to reverse the permit. But the court instead sent it back to the MPCA for reconsideration.

The open pit mine and processing plant near Babbitt and Hoyt Lakes would be Minnesota's first copper-nickel mine. Environmentalists have fought the project because of the potential for acid mine drainage upstream from Lake Superior. The opponents are a coalition of groups led by the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy plus the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

The case is one of several legal challenges still making their way through the courts and regulatory agencies at the state and federal level. The Minnesota Supreme Court in April affirmed the Court of Appeals' reversal of PolyMet's critical “permit to mine” and sent that case back to the state Department of Natural Resources for more proceedings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0