Minnesota COVID-19 audit sought by lawmakers looks doubtful

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s independent legislative auditor says he doesn't have the resources to satisfy a request by lawmakers for a comprehensive study of the state’s COVID-19 response.

Legislative Auditor Jim Nobles told Minnesota Public Radio for a story that aired Monday that he's ready to hear lawmakers out, but that the scope of the request, combined with other projects his office is already undertaking, make it difficult to do such an extensive review.

“This one is so large that it would just make us drop a lot of other things that are also important to legislators and the public,” Nobles told MPR.

The request came in a single paragraph in a 67-page, must-pass state government finance bill that Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed in late June in time to head off a partial government shutdown.

Republican Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, of Big Lake, sponsored the legislation and advocated for inclusion of the COVID-19 review during her negotiations with the Democratic-led House.

Kiffmeyer said an audit would provide some answers on how the state measured up and what lessons should be learned.