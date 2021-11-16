Minnesota COVID-19 deaths top 9,000; hospital use stays high

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota's death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has topped 9,000, according to figures released Tuesday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 51 new deaths to raise the state's total to 9,047 lives lost to the disease since the pandemic reached the state in early 2020. No deaths were reported Monday because of a delay in data reporting from the Veterans Day holiday last week.

The department also reported 10,913 new coronavirus cases to bring the state's cumulative total to 857,791.

Minnesota's rate of new infections has been the worst in the nation over the past week, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The main reason is that there are still large segments of Minnesota’s population that are unvaccinated, with some counties at the 40 percent level, said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. And he said that’s likely to keep the virus spreading for months to come.

“There’s still a lot of human wood out there to keep the virus burning,” Osterholm told WCCO Radio.

More than 95% of available inpatient hospital beds are filled across the state which has caused backups in some emergency departments and delays in treatment, according health care providers. The state's intensive care units remain close to capacity. Health officials say the vast majority of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

